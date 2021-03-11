The Spun

The NBA Is Facing Criticism For Its Meyers Leonard Punishment

Meyers Leonard stands during the national anthem.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 01: Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat stands during the National Anthem before the start of a hame against the Denver Nuggets at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NBA is being heavily criticized by many for its punishment of Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard, which many feel is too light a disciplinary action.

Leonard has been at the center of NBA news this week. After becoming frustrated while playing video games earlier this week, the veteran forward blurted out an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch live stream.

The NBA has since investigated the matter and come up with a punishment for the Heat forward. Adam Silver has issued Leonard a $50,000 fine and also suspended him from Miami team activities for a week. Leonard will also be subject to attending and participating in a cultural diversity program.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement on Thursday to address the situation:

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver wrote, via the NBA’s official statement. “Yesterday, he spoke to the representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected too uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward.”

Many feel the NBA’s punishment is much too light, considering Meyers Leonard’s actions are of a serious nature. Fans would like to see Adam Silver issue further punishment.

But NBA analyst Chris Haynes pointed out the NBA’s punishment is the maximum it can levy in this situation due to the CBA.

It looks like the NBA has done all it can in this situation. It issued the maximum punishment for Meyers Leonard. Still, most fans would like to see the league do more.


