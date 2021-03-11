The NBA is being heavily criticized by many for its punishment of Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard, which many feel is too light a disciplinary action.

Leonard has been at the center of NBA news this week. After becoming frustrated while playing video games earlier this week, the veteran forward blurted out an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch live stream.

The NBA has since investigated the matter and come up with a punishment for the Heat forward. Adam Silver has issued Leonard a $50,000 fine and also suspended him from Miami team activities for a week. Leonard will also be subject to attending and participating in a cultural diversity program.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement on Thursday to address the situation:

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver wrote, via the NBA’s official statement. “Yesterday, he spoke to the representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected too uphold the core values of our league – equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect – at all times moving forward.”

NBA fines Meyers Leonard $50,000 and suspends him for a week for anti-Semitic comments he made Monday. He will also hav to participate in a cultural diversity program. pic.twitter.com/T2ucTFXcBT — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) March 11, 2021

Many feel the NBA’s punishment is much too light, considering Meyers Leonard’s actions are of a serious nature. Fans would like to see Adam Silver issue further punishment.

But NBA analyst Chris Haynes pointed out the NBA’s punishment is the maximum it can levy in this situation due to the CBA.

As @BobbyMarks42 notes, due to Meyers Leonard being injured, he still gets paid during one-week suspension. Bound by the CBA, $50K and sensitivity training is the extent of punishment league can levy. https://t.co/MNZfnm5l3s — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 11, 2021

It looks like the NBA has done all it can in this situation. It issued the maximum punishment for Meyers Leonard. Still, most fans would like to see the league do more.