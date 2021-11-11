Thursday Injury Update For Heat Star Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sprained his right ankle in last night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not surprisingly, he reportedly won’t play tonight.

Butler, who played only 12 minutes last night before leaving the game, will miss tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Prior to getting injured, Butler scored seven points in the first quarter against the Lakers on 1-of-3 from the field and 5-of-5 at the free throw line. He had been coming off a 31-point, eight-assist performance in Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.

For the season, Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per outing. The Heat are off to a 7-4 start, which is one game behind the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

It seems likely that Tyler Herro would slot into the starting lineup in Butler’s place tonight. The third-year shooting guard produced 27 points in 42 minutes off the bench last night.

The Heat and Clippers will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight on NBATV.