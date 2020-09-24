Coach Cal Reacts To Tyler Herro’s Massive Game 4

Tyler Herro has had a nice rookie season overall, but last night was a coming out party for the Miami Heat guard. The sharpshooter from Kentucky exploded last night, leading all scorers with 37 points in 36 minutes off the bench.

Herro hit 14-of-21 shots, and was 5-of-10 from three-point range. He also added three assists and six rebounds on the game. The Heat held off the Boston Celtics, winning game four of the series 112-109 to go up 3-1.

John Calipari has former players all across the NBA, including on both teams in the Eastern Conference Finals. Enes Kanter is a center for the Celtics. However, the Heat have a real Kentucky feel, with Herro and star center Bam Adebayo both starring for the franchise.

Calipari loved watching Herro’s outburst on Wednesday night. After the game, he tweeted at his former star guard, with a pretty interesting group of emoji. The message there appears to be exactly what you think it is.

Tyler Herro does carry himself like a very confident eight-year pro, so you can see where the reputation comes from. After averaging 13.5 points per game through the regular season, he’s up to 16.5 points in the postseason for the Miami Heat.

No matter what happens in the rest of these series, Calipari’s program will be well represented. Over in the Western Conference, Jamal Murray is having his own breakout postseason for the Denver Nuggets, while Anthony Davis stars for the Los Angeles Lakers, as does Rajon Rondo, who starred at Kentucky before Calipari’s tenure began.

The Lakers and Nuggets play Game 4 of their series tonight. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

