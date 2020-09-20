Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat are two wins away from the NBA Finals and rookie guard Tyler Herro is a major reason why.

Herro, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has not played like a rookie inside of the Orlando bubble. The former Kentucky Wildcats star has played like a seasoned veteran.

The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter averaged 16.5 points per game in the conference quarterfinals and 13.5 points in the conference semifinals. Herro dropped 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had nine assists in a Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics.

Herro is back at it again on Saturday night. The Heat guard scored 18 points in the first half on 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 6 from behind the 3-point line.

Perhaps some of Herro’s recent play can be attributed to his girlfriend. Katya Elise Henry recently joined her man inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida. While Herro has played well all season long, it had to be a boost for him to get to see a significant other.

Henry is a star in her own right. She has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram.

The Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics, 2-0, in the Eastern Conference Finals. The winner of this series will move on to the NBA Finals, playing either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Denver Nuggets.

Game 3 of the Celtics-Heat series is currently airing on ESPN.