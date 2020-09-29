Tyler Herro Has Perfect Response To Paul Pierce’s Comment

Paul Pierce is going to want to stop making controversial statements about Miami rising star Tyler Herro from now on.

Herro has been the talk of the NBA bubble and playoffs, for that matter. The former Kentucky guard has made scoring look easy thanks to his versatile skill-set. Herro’s was critical for the Heat during their run through the Eastern Conference.

Pierce spent some time discussing the rising star this past week, but he didn’t hand out any compliments. Many have referred to Herro as a “walking bucket,” otherwise meaning a pure scorer capable of scoring at any moment. Pierce isn’t ready to call Herro a “bucket” just yet.

The former Celtics forward said this week he’s not going to call Herro a “bucket” until Herro averages 20 points per game during the regular season. Herro had the perfect response – take a look below.

Herro responds to Pierce not wanting to call him a "bucket" until he averages 20 PPG in a season 😅 pic.twitter.com/X2CgQQS0E2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

Paul Pierce probably needs to sit this one out. Tyler Herro is torching NBA playoff defenses as a rookie. The Miami guard’s best performance came in a 37-point effort against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pierce isn’t a believer in Herro just yet, though. But the Heat guard will have another chance to prove himself in the NBA Finals.

Herro needs another few massive performances if the Heat are going to take down the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 1 of the NBA Finals takes place this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.