Photos: Everything You Need To Know About Tyler Herro’s Girlfriend

Few NBA players – if any – have had a better time inside the Disney World bubble than Tyler Herro.

The Miami Heat rookie shooting guard has been a sensation during his team’s run to the NBA Finals. Herro, a first-year guard out of Kentucky, has had multiple big-time performances in the playoffs. At times, he’s been the best player on the floor.

Herro’s college coach, John Calipari, is a very proud man.

“This kid is fearless because of his confidence,” Calipari said of Herro. “I’m not the one who built his confidence. I mean, as a matter of fact, I got after him to defend better, to pass better, that if he wasn’t a fearless, confident player that would have taken away his confidence. It didn’t do anything to this kid.”

Herro appears to have confidence both on and off the court. Off the court, he’s dating Katya Elise Henry.

Henry, an Instagram model, has nearly 8 million followers on the social media platform. She’s based in South Florida and appeared to link up with Herro following a tweet that went viral earlier in the season.

Herro and Henry are now dating. She’s joined him inside of the NBA Bubble and was seen celebrating on the court following the Eastern Conference Finals.

Henry has been inside of the NBA’s bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida for a couple of weeks. Thankfully for everyone involved, there’s only about two weeks to go. It can’t have been easy to have gone through this bubble life for so long.

There’s more to accomplish, though. And perhaps some more celebrating, too.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. The Lakers enter the series as a small favorite.

The game will be televised on ABC.