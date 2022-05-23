Tyler Herro Won't Play Tonight: NBA World Reacts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates after making a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at AdventHealth Arena on August 22, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is the latest key player to miss time during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Herro, the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, will not play in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics tonight due to a groin issue.

"We just had to be responsible and take the decision out of his hands," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said, via ESPN. "He really wants to be out there tonight. The trainers and Dr. [Harlan] Selesnick don't think that's the best idea just because of the intensity and everything, but we'll see. He's young, we'll treat him day-to-day, and we'll see what happens from here."

Herro scored 18 points in Miami's Game 1 win over Boston but produced only 19 in the next two contests. He has made only four of his last 30 three-point attempts going back to the Heat's second round playoff series against Philadelphia.

Still, Herro's absence is a potentially big one for Miami to have to overcome in a series that has been about both teams needing to fight through adversity.

On a positive note, Miami star Jimmy Butler, who missed the second half of Game 3 with knee inflammation, will warm up with the intention of playing Monday night.

Fresh off a 109-103 win in Boston on Saturday, the Heat will look to take a 3-1 series lead tonight. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.