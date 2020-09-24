Tyler Herro’s Old Tweet From 2017 Is Now Going Viral

The Miami Heat have a 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals thanks in no small part to Tyler Herro. But after a game-leading 37 points off the bench, one old tweet from Herro went viral.

Following his stellar performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4, a tweet that Herro published on November 22, 2017 went viral again. The tweet was made after he controversially flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to sign with Kentucky.

“Shoutout to everyone doubting me,” Herro wrote in 2017. And after what he did in the ECFs last night, not a lot of people are anymore.

Herro went on to earn SEC Newcomer of the Year honors after his one season at Kentucky. He parlayed his strong rookie season under John Calipari into the 13th overall selection at the 2019 NBA Draft.

Shoutout to everyone doubting me. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) November 22, 2017

While Herro hasn’t set the world on fire like Zion Williamson or Ja Morant, Herro enjoyed a strong rookie season. For his efforts, Herro earned a NBA All-Rookie Second-Team selection at guard.

He finished the regular season averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. But his 37-point performance last night came completely out of the blue. His previous high had 30 points against OKC in August.

Tyler Herro’s stock is rising in these NBA playoffs. And if the Heat can close out the Celtics over the weekend, the rookie sensation will get a chance to show everyone what he can do with a title on the line.