Udonis Haslem Had 5-Word Message For Draymond Green

Prior to Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, All-Star forward Draymond Green told the Inside the NBA crew which team he believes the Golden State Warriors will face in the NBA Finals.

"If you're asking me who I want to play, I'm going to tell you who I think we're going to play," Green said. "We're going to play Boston. That's who we're going to play."

It's still possible the Celtics will make the NBA Finals, but they were unable to get past the Heat in a potential series-clinching game on Friday night.

Following the Heat's win, Udonis Haslem went over to ESPN's broadcast booth and told them to relay a message to Green.

"He wants a message to be relayed," ESPN's Mark Jackson said. "He said, ‘Tell Draymond Green thank you.’ Draymond Green said, 'We’re going to play the Boston Celtics.' Udonis Haslem walks over and says, ‘Thank you for the inspiration.’"

Haslem wasn't done there. In a postgame interview with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, he had a few more words for Green.

"Draymond broke the code," Haslem told Haynes. "You ain’t supposed to say some s--t like that. That's disrespectful. He know better than that."

Well, the Heat can really prove Green wrong by defeating the Celtics on Sunday night in Game 7.

The winner of Sunday's game will go on to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals this June.