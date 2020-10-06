Update On Goran Dragic Before Tipoff At Game 4

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Heat finally received good news regarding the team’s injured star forward Bam Adebayo.

After missing Games 2 and 3 with a shoulder injury, Adebayo will return to the starting lineup for the Heat in Game 4. But that might not be all of the good news for Miami.

Star guard Goran Dragic – who is the team’s top scorer this postseason – might return to the lineup as well. Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in Game 2.

Despite that severe injury, NBA insider Shams Charania said Dragic plans to warm up before Game 4. If he can tolerate the pain, Charania reported the star guard will suit up for a pivotal contest.

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic will warm up before Game 4 of NBA Finals tonight to attempt to play, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. If Dragic can tolerate pain with torn plantar fascia in foot, he will play. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers won the first two games of the series. After injuries to Dragic and Adebayo, it looked like the Lakers were in for a sweep.

However, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler refused to have the series end like that. In Game 3, Butler turned into the star player the Heat so desperately needed.

Butler racked up 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists en route to a 115-104 win over the Lakers in Game 3. Miami will need a similar performance tonight for the Heat to even up the series.

Having Adebayo and Dragic back in the starting lineup couldn’t hurt either.

Game 4 tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC.