NBA Insider Gives Very Troubling Victor Oladipo Injury Update

Earlier this week, the Miami Heat announced some pretty devastating news ahead of the upcoming NBA playoffs: guard Victor Oladipo had season-ending surgery on his right quadricep tendon. The news knocks him out for the postseason, and according to a new report, maybe longer.

Oladipo bounced around the league this year, after missing a large chunk of the 2019-20 season. The Indiana Pacers dealt him to the Houston Rockets as part of the multi-team James Harden deal. He played 20 games in Houston, averaging over 21 points per game, when he was then traded to the Miami Heat.

Oladipo looked like the kind of veteran guard that would bolster the 2020 Eastern Conference Champions. Instead, he played in four games, averaging just over 12 points, before going under the knife.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for 2021-22 either. On today’s edition of the “Hoop Collective” podcast, he says he may not be able to play at all next year.

“They haven’t announced it, but there’s a good chance Oladipo’s gonna miss all of next season,” Windhorst said, via Bleacher Report. That is especially notable given Oladipo’s expiring deal.

After playing out a four-year, $85 million deal initially signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he is set to hit free agency this summer. Oladipo turned down a two-year, $45 million extension from the Rockets in February, before he was traded to Miami.

Hopefully Victor Oladipo has a quick recovery and we see him back on the court next year, because this is looking like a much more serious injury situation for a multitude of reasons than was initially expected.

