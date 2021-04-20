Look: Victor Oladipo Posts Cryptic Message Amid Injury

Victor Oladipo’s tenure with the Miami Heat didn’t begin the way he hoped it would, as the All-Star swingman has yet to return from a knee injury he suffered on April 8.

Over the weekend, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said that Oladipo is “expected to come back this season” despite suffering the knee injury less than two weeks ago.

An official timetable regarding Oladipo’s status isn’t available at this time, but he did post a cryptic message on social media that may hint at his return.

Last night, Oladipo posted a photo on Twitter that said “I will win, not immediately but definitely.”

Heat fans believe this is Oladipo’s way of saying he’ll be back for a playoff run, but he’ll have to rest his knee at least for the immediate future.

Oladipo has dealt with a plethora of injuries over the past few years, which includes a torn quad. The smart play here would be to make sure he gets as close to 100 percent as possible.

In four games with the Heat this season, Oladipo averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

Miami acquired Oladipo with the thought that he could be the missing piece to its championship puzzle. He’ll need to return to the hardwood either before or during the playoffs for us to find out if he is actually the missing link.