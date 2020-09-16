On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat met in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston entered the contest as the betting favorite and looked the part early on. The Celtics jumped out to a commanding lead in the first quarter before the Heat eventually battled back.

Over the next three quarters, it was a back-and-forth battle that couldn’t be settled in regulation. Following a controversial late foul, the Celtics forced overtime with a late free throw from Jayson Tatum.

Unfortunately for Tatum, that won’t be the lasting image from tonight’s game. With just a few second left in the overtime period, Tatum raced toward the basket and looked to have an easy dunk in hand.

Heat forward Bam Adebayo was waiting for Tatum at the rim and denied the Celtics star with one of the best blocks in recent playoff history.

Take a look.

BAM ADEBAYO DENIES IT AT THE RIM AND THE @MIAMIHEAT WIN GAME 1 IN OT! #NBAPLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/KC93vLR2Fy — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

Not only did Adebayo come up with the block, but he also iced the game with a late free throw that extended Miami’s lead to 117-114.

After a failed three-point attempt from Tatum as time expired, the Heat walked out with the win and now hold a 1-0 series lead.

Fans weren’t happy with the late foul call that sent the game to overtime, but the Heat came up with the win regardless.

Game 2 should be just as fun.