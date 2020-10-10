Video Of Jimmy Butler Leaving His Press Conference Is Going Viral

Jimmy Butler left everything he had on the hardwood on Friday night, as the Miami Heat superstar carried his team to a win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Heat have been banged up this Finals, but Butler has carried the load to make this an interesting series. On Friday night, the two-way swingman had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a performance for the ages.

During the fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler and LeBron James were exchanging baskets with the game on the line. It was truly must-see TV for every basketball fan.

Following the Heat’s win over the Lakers, a video of Butler at his press conference went viral. As he was walking off the stage, you could visibly see the pain that Butler is in after playing 47 minutes in Game 5.

This is what 47 minutes of basketball looks like. Rest up Jimmy pic.twitter.com/By3JQHMWeO — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 10, 2020

Butler was the definition of a warrior last night.

Plenty of fans thought the 2020 NBA Finals were over once Goran Dragic went down with a foot injury. That hasn’t been the case at all though, and Butler is clearly the main reason why Miami will live to see another game.

If the Heat want to extend this series to a Game 7, they’ll need another magnificent performance from Butler. Whether or not he has anything left in the tank is unknown right now.

Tipoff for Game 6 of the Finals is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.