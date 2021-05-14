The Spun

Video: Udonis Haslem Makes Season Debut, Gets Ejected In 3 Minutes

A general view of the Miami Heat's arena.MIAMI, FL - MAY 24: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat drives the ball down court against the Indiana Pacers during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on May 24, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

Longtime Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem made his first appearance of the 2020-21 season tonight. The 18-year veteran certainly got his money’s worth.

Haslem played three minutes in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers. In that time, he converted both of his field goal attempts, grabbed a rebound, scuffled with Dwight Howard and got himself ejected.

That’s a busy night for the 40-year-old bruiser. Haslem has basically been a coach in uniform for the Heat the last several seasons–counting tonight, he’s played in 45 regular season games the last five years–so he clearly wanted to be active from the moment he stepped on the court tonight.

Below is the footage of his altercation with Howard, which led to Haslem getting the early gate.

If this was Haslem’s last appearance in an NBA game, he made it a memorable one. He’ll no doubt have some interesting things to say postgame.

Meanwhile, at halftime in Miami, the Heat are pouring it on against the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 overall seed. They lead the 76ers 60-41 at intermission.


