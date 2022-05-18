Vince Carter Makes Opinion On Jimmy Butler Clear

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: ESPN commentator Vince Carter looks on prior to a preseason game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on October 15, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made a statement on Tuesday night, scoring 41 points against the Boston Celtics in a Game 1 victory in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler is widely regarded as an All-Star in the NBA. However, Vince Carter doesn't believe Butler is getting the proper respect he deserves.

"He doesn't get the respect he deserves, as well as the Miami Heat - and that's what he said," Carter said on ESPN's Get Up. "He said, "I'mma prove it. I'mma show you.' He takes a different approach, in my opinion, in the regular season. But he understands when you get paid, that's when it all counts in the playoffs. That's when he rises and shows he's showtime, playoff Jimmy Butler."

Carter pointed out that Butler "goes at players' necks" in the playoffs. In other words, he's more aggressive as a scorer.

Butler refused to take all the credit for the Heat's win on Tuesday, calling it a "team effort."

"I continued to play basketball the right way: shoot the ball when I'm open, attack, hit the open guy," Butler told reporters. "Honestly, it was a team effort."

The reality is Butler's 17 points in the third quarter set the tone for the Heat. They never looked back after he took over that period.

Boston and Miami will be back in action on Thursday night for Game 2 of this series.