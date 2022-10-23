Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Heat-Raptors Game

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: A detailed view of the Miami Heat playoff shirts in the seats through the arena before Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The second half of this Saturday's game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors featured some fireworks, as Christian Koloko and Caleb Martin ended up exchanging blows near the fans.

Martin decided to get in Koloko's space after a foul was called on the floor. Obviously, that didn't sit well with Koloko.

As soon as Koloko went to grab Martin, the Nevada product escalated the situation by tackling the Raptors forward into the stands. It was an ugly scene for all parties involved.

Just about every player on the Heat got up during this altercation in an effort to defuse it.

When the dust settled, Koloko and Martin were ejected from the game.

Here's a video of the fight:

Thankfully, it doesn't seem like anyone got hurt in this incident. This really could've taken a turn for the worse in a hurry.

Nonetheless, it's possible the NBA disciplines Koloko and Martin in the near future.