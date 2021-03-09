Watch: Heat’s Meyers Leonard Called Out For Twitch Stream

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard is in trouble on Tuesday after video surfaced of him using an anti-Semitic slur in a Twitch stream.

This afternoon, the Twitter account Main Team Sports posted video of Leonard playing Call of Duty on a live stream. In the short clip, he uses the k-word, a derogatory slur for Jewish people.

It is unclear who Leonard is speaking to, but he can be heard calling someone a “f—–g k— b—-.”

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Leonard made headlines with the Portland Trail Blazers last season when he was one of only two NBA players–along with Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic–to continue to stand for the national anthem rather than kneel in protest of racial injustice.

Injuries have limited the nine-year pro to only three games (two starts) in Miami so far this season.

Given his Twitch comments, we wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t play again any time soon.