Watch: Jeopardy! Contestants Have No Clue On NBA Question

It’s always a little bit fun to see how completely clueless some Jeopardy! contestants are when it comes to the NBA, or sports in general. But this latest gaffe on the trivia show has a lot of people laughing their tails off.

In a new episode, there was $1000 question in the “Hoops” column. Host Ken Jennings presented a photo of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and described his recent accomplishments.

“Recently this baller barista launched Big Face Coffee, and turned his new team – the Miami Heat – into a title contender,” Jennings said.

But despite a photo of the Heat star and several context clues, none of the Jeopardy! contestants even tried to guess. The buzzer rang after several seconds of dead air and Jennings said, “We were looking for Jimmy Butler.”

Even when they don’t play, it’s still a tough night for the Heat. No one got the clue for Jimmy Butler on Jeopardy tonight. 😳😂😕 #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/CuiEKj8Gw1 — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 17, 2021

Jimmy Butler averaged 19.9 points, a career-high 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Heat in his first full year with the team. He is a five-time All-Star and already drawing comparisons to Heat legend Dwyane Wade – much to his chagrin.

No doubt Butler will have some kind of reaction to being an unknown on one of America’s favorite TV shows. Given that he almost won an NBA title with the Miami Heat last year, you’d think he’d be more of a household name by now.

But if it’s any consolation, Butler isn’t the first – and probably won’t be the last – great athlete or NBA player that people forget about on Jeopardy!

Would you have gotten the question right?