Zaire Wade, son of NBA great Dwyane Wade, has announced a big step in his basketball journey. After a senior season at Sierra Canyon that was impacted by injury and other issues, he will be taking a prep year.

Wade will play at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. The school has a strong reputation for producing college hoops stars.

Will Barton, Devonte’ Graham, Donovan Mitchell, Thomas Robinson, and T.J. Warren are among the major players to attend the New England boarding school.

“Told em it’s another route , ima take the other way,” the young point guard posted to Instagram, along with a photo that features him in a Brewster jersey. 247Sports has Zaire Wade as a three-star player, ranked No. 197 in the country and No. 32 among point guards, per the 247 composite rankings.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union both posted heart emojis in response, while LeBron James wished his son’s now-former teammate well. “Good luck nephew! Go get it!” the NBA legend commented on the post.

DePaul, Rhode Island, and Toledo are among the schools that offered Wade during his high school career. He hopes to expand that list with another year before entering college. Last month, he spoke to 247Sports about where things stand in his recruitment, and the discussions he’s had with his father about where things stand:

“He just tells me that all the five-stars and having a lot of offers, that doesn’t matter. There’s a lot of guys in the NBA who have had that same story. There’s not a lot of LeBron’s coming out of high school that are superstars right away. It takes time. It’s a marathon not a sprint.”

Wade suffered an ankle injury, which sidelined him for much of the year. When he returned, Sierra Canyon head coach Andre Chevalier kept him on the bench, which clearly bothered his father. Hopefully he gets increased opportunity to showcase his game at Brewster.