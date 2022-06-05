Michael Beasley Returning To Basketball: NBA World Reacts

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Michael Beasley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on February 2, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Michael Beasley is returning to professional basketball.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Beasley has signed a seven-figure deal to play overseas.

Charania reports that Beasley has agreed to terms on a deal with the Shanghai Sharks in China.

Good for Michael Beasley.

"Go get it Beas!!! We are all rooting for you!" one fan tweeted.

"I’m old enough to remember when there was legit debate of Beasley or Rose for the 1st pick in the draft. Wild," another fan admitted.

"We joke a lot about the Sharks but I’m happy for bro," one fan admitted.

Perhaps we'll eventually see Beasley back in the NBA.