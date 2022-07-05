Michael Jordan 2K Cover Revealed: NBA World Reacts

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NBA 2K23 announced Michael Jordan as the cover athlete for two special editions.

On Tuesday morning, the video game released a trailer for the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition, which are available to pre-order starting Thursday.

Although it's already his fourth cover, fans are nevertheless excited to once again see the Chicago Bulls legend front and center. After all, it's only fitting to honor No. 23 for NBA 2K23.

Other gamers are wondering what this means for the latest installment. Jordan first graced the cover of NBA 2K11, which featured a "Jordan Challenge" mode focused on replicating the six-time champion's most notable achievements.

That feature made 2K11 one of the series' most popular installments, so Jordan's presence has already amplified hopes for this game.

Those fans won't be disappointed. According to IGN's Ryan Dinsdale, the Jordan Challenges will return with 15 different tasks. More details will follow later this summer.

NBA 2K23 will come out September 9.