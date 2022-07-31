Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

27 Dec 1997: Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls confers with an official during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won the game, 97-90. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA.

While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well.

A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media.

NBA fans are thinking about what could have been if Larry had Michael's height.

"you know Larry had MJ in the air fryer as a kid; created a basketball supervillain," one fan tweeted.

"Damn, had no idea," another fan added.

"Fam did the most casual reverse dunk at 5'8," another fan wrote.

Unsurprisingly, basketball greatness ran in the Jordan family.