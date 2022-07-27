Michael Jordan Once Named His All-Time NBA Starting Five

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

NBA fans love to name their all-time starting fives. Jordan or LeBron? Kobe or West? Shaq or Kareem?

The league's greatest player of all-time once named his, too.

In an interview with Playboy back in the early 1990s, Jordan revealed his all-time NBA lineup.

"Me and Magic, Bird, Worthy, McHale or Malone, David Robinson or Abdul-Jabbar," Michael Jordan told Playboy.

As noted by Basketball Network, Jordan had some trouble with his frontcourt, as he named more than five players.

Still, a Magic, Jordan, Bird backcourt is quite the trio to work with.

Who would you put in your all-time starting five?

