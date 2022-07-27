Michael Jordan Once Named His All-Time NBA Starting Five
NBA fans love to name their all-time starting fives. Jordan or LeBron? Kobe or West? Shaq or Kareem?
The league's greatest player of all-time once named his, too.
In an interview with Playboy back in the early 1990s, Jordan revealed his all-time NBA lineup.
"Me and Magic, Bird, Worthy, McHale or Malone, David Robinson or Abdul-Jabbar," Michael Jordan told Playboy.
As noted by Basketball Network, Jordan had some trouble with his frontcourt, as he named more than five players.
Still, a Magic, Jordan, Bird backcourt is quite the trio to work with.
Who would you put in your all-time starting five?