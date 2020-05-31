Michael Jordan Releases Statement On What’s Happening In America

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has released a statement on the ongoing protests and civil unrest in America.

During his playing days, Jordan notoriously stayed silent on social issues. However, he has weighed in on the current situation in the United States, which features ongoing nationwide protests following the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” Jordan’s statement reads. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Jordan’s full statement can be found below, courtesy of manager and spokeswoman Estee Portnoy.

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/lnXYMhtvo3 — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) May 31, 2020

As we said earlier, Jordan did not speak on social issues during his time in the NBA, but has used his voice more in recent years.

In a 2016 column with ESPN’s The Undefeated, Jordan said he was “deeply troubled by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement and angered by the cowardly and hateful targeting and killing of police officers.”

We’ll see if His Airness has any more to say on the current state of affairs in America.