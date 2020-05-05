Michael Jordan Sent A ‘Warning’ To Larry Bird, Magic On Dream Team

There’s a reason why Michael Jordan was considered the “alpha alpha.” His competitive streak was through the roof.

Jordan seemed to reserve his most lethal fire for the best challengers. Take the story longtime Jordan confidant and former NBA broadcaster Ahmad Rashad shared from the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Rashad was in the room when Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing began debating whose team was the best. After Bird made Ewing and Barkley–who hadn’t and wouldn’t ever win titles–stay out of the conversation, the discourse continued with him, Magic and Jordan.

As things got more contentious, Michael laid down an ultimatum, Rashad said in a Twitter video today. His two rivals needed to lay off him, or else.

“Michael and Magic got into it. They were going back and forth with each other,” Rashad said. “Finally, Michael gets very upset and goes ‘Listen, all I’m telling you, I’m telling you Larry and I’m telling you Magic, if you don’t quit, every time I see you next year, I’m busting your ass.'”

As Rashad recalls, Bird was particularly prescient when he said what he and Magic were in the 1980s, Jordan was then in the early 1990s. Michael had just won back-to-back titles and would win four more by the end of the decade.

Bird, meanwhile, never played again in the NBA, and Magic would go four more years before making his return to the league. Meanwhile, MJ just kept rolling, and he probably continued to kill the Lakers and Celtics even without those two legends on the other side.