Basketball fans that weren’t old enough to watch Michael Jordan play for the Chicago Bulls are having the chance to relive his final season with the franchise because of ESPN’s newest documentary, The Last Dance. Now that Jordan is the topic of conversation in the NBA once again, we’re hearing a bunch of never-before-told stories.

Recently, Jordan’s agent David Falk sat down for an interview on WFAN’s Boomer and Gio. During his time on the show, he revealed that his client turned down a $100 million deal three years ago.

All Jordan would have to do is make a two-hour appearance to announce the deal. However, the greatest basketball player of all-time obviously didn’t want to commit to it. Since Falk shared that story to the world, plenty of sports fans have chimed in on what they would have done.

This includes Jordan’s son, Marcus, who clearly would have been in favor of his father going through with the deal. On Saturday afternoon, he tweeted a hilarious response to the rejected $100 million deal. To make a long story short, he would have tricked his dad into appearing at the event.

Shoooot, shoulda hit my line!! I coulda finessed this💰“🥺Dad, I got a huge event imma need you to slide to😏🤫😆 https://t.co/YiWusZUSYw — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) May 2, 2020

Honestly, it would have been pretty funny to see Marcus trick his father.

No matter how you slice it, turning down $100 million is a huge deal. That being said, Jordan has been such a successful person on and off the court that it’s hard to argue against his decision-making.

We should learn more about Jordan’s past on Sunday night, when ESPN airs the next two episodes of The Last Dance.