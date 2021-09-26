The Spun

Michael Jordan’s Son Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Michael Jordan and his wife sitting courtside.CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey, has reportedly been charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to a report.

Jeffrey reportedly assaulted a hospital staffer in Arizona on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports. He was there in the first place to get treated for an injury he sustained while at a bar earlier in the evening.

Jeffrey Jordan, Michael Jordan’s 32-year-old son, is accused of assaulting staff at a hospital in Arizona Friday night, where he was being treated for an injury he sustained in a bar, TMZ Sports has learned,” TMZ Sports’ report reads. “Here’s the deal … Jeffrey was at Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale when he “fell and hit his head,” according to police. They say Jordan then became combative with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar to receive medical attention.”

Jeffrey was booked with one count of aggravated assault, as a result. He was released on Saturday afternoon.

This is a troubling report, to say the least.

Jeffery Jordan, 32, apparently fell and hit his head at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday night. Security then attempted to help him get medical care, but Jeffrey reportedly turned “combative.” An ambulance eventually arrived and took Jeffrey to the hospital. That’s when he became unhinged to a certain extent.

It’s unclear if the hospital staffer was injured as a result of Jeffrey’s assault.

More details are bound to emerge with an investigation now underway.

