Michael Jordan’s Son Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey, has reportedly been charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to a report.

Jeffrey reportedly assaulted a hospital staffer in Arizona on Friday night, according to TMZ Sports. He was there in the first place to get treated for an injury he sustained while at a bar earlier in the evening.

Jeffrey was booked with one count of aggravated assault, as a result. He was released on Saturday afternoon.

Jeffery Jordan, 32, apparently fell and hit his head at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday night. Security then attempted to help him get medical care, but Jeffrey reportedly turned “combative.” An ambulance eventually arrived and took Jeffrey to the hospital. That’s when he became unhinged to a certain extent.

It’s unclear if the hospital staffer was injured as a result of Jeffrey’s assault.

More details are bound to emerge with an investigation now underway.