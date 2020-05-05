Michael Wilbon Apologizes To Isiah Thomas For ‘Dream Team’ Report

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon has apologized for a report earlier today regarding Isiah Thomas being snubbed from the “Dream Team” in 1992.

Despite his intense dislike for Thomas, Michael Jordan has denied he was the only person responsible for the Hall of Fame guard being left off the iconic roster. Jordan himself said this in one of last night’s episodes of “The Last Dance.”

During an appearance on “The Jump” with Rachel Nichols today, Wilbon, who covered the “Dream Team” in Barcelona, was asked who was responsible for Isiah being shunned. He denied that it was Jordan’s sole responsibility, going as far as to say that “nine of those guys” didn’t want Thomas around.

You can listen to Wilbon’s answer starting at the 2:30 mark below.

The Hall of Famer @RealMikeWilbon joins #TheJump – did Michael Jordan have a gambling problem? Where does Wilbon land on "Republicans wear sneakers too?" Whose fault was it really that Isiah was left off the Dream Team? We discuss… pic.twitter.com/2laT2YEwAV — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 4, 2020

Well, whatever caused Wilbon to arrive at that figure of nine players, he has backed off that assertion. Earlier tonight, Wilbon apologized to Thomas, saying he was contacted by sources who told him his earlier comments were inaccurate.

“My apologies to Isiah Thomas… multiple sources reached out to tell me I’m dead wrong to say 9 members of the Dream Team objected to Isiah being on the ’92 Olympic team,” Wilbon wrote. “Nowhere near that number objected. My apologies to Isiah for getting it wrong…”

My apologies to Isiah Thomas… multiple sources reached out to tell me I'm dead wrong to say 9 members of the Dream Team objected to Isiah being on the '92 Olympic team. Nowhere near that number objected. My apologies to Isiah for getting it wrong… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) May 5, 2020

Isiah went on to acknowledge Wilbon’s mea culpa.

It is likely that we’ll never know exactly how many guys on that legendary team didn’t want to play with Isiah. Jordan definitely didn’t, but again, we don’t know if he was the only one.

Either way, it was weird of Wilbon to put the “nine guys” declaration out there only to backtrack several hours later. He’ll probably be a little more judicious with his words next time.