PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 11: Michael Wilbon of ESPN looks on during a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center on December 11, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Who's the most "important" basketball player of all-time?

According to ESPN's Michael Wilbon, it's not Michael Jordan. It's not LeBron James, either.

The pick: Bill Russell.

Russell, who died at 88 on Sunday, is the most important person to ever wear a basketball uniform, according to Wilbon.

Wilbon expounded on his thoughts on Monday morning.

RIP, Bill.