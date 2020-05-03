Michael Wilbon’s Comment On LeBron James, Kevin Durant Is Going Viral

Michael Wilbon caused a stir in the NBA community with his comments on LeBron James and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

The veteran ESPN reporter was discussing The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and how players from this era would have fared in M.J’s time.

Would players like LeBron and Durant have been dominant in the 1980s or ’90s? Wilbon does not think they would have been.

“There’s no one now who would have dominated the ’80s and the ’90s,” Wilbon said. “They’re not dominating anybody back then – athleticism or evolution or not.”

Mike Wilbon says KD and LeBron wouldn't dominate the 80s and 90s "There's no one now who would have dominated the 80's and the 90's."

Of course, no one really knows how LeBron or Durant would have fared in the 1980s or ’90s, but it’s not difficult to imagine them having their way.

Maybe they would not have “dominated” but the league just didn’t have 7-foot freaks playing the way LeBron and Durant do now.

ESPN’s The Last Dance airs Sunday nights through May 17. It’s certainly sparking a lot of debates among NBA fans right now.