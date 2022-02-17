The Spun

Mike Bibby Is Somehow The Best-Selling NBA Jersey In 1 State

Sacramento Kings point guard Mike Bibby in a gold jersey.DALLAS - JANUARY 27: Mike Bibby #10 of the Sacramento Kings moves the ball up court during a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on January 27, 2007 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavs won 106-104. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Though he has not played professionally in a decade, former point guard Mike Bibby somehow has the best-selling NBA player jersey in the state of Alabama, according to Lids.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, the data for this study is pulled from “in-store sales at the 2,000+ Lids locations around the US.” There are just six Lids stores in Alabama.

As for why Bibby’s jersey is so popular among customers at those six locations, there is no obvious connection between the longtime NBA standout and the Yellowhammer State. There’s no NBA team in Alabama, and Bibby spent his years in the league with Vancouver, Sacramento, Miami, Washington, Atlanta and New York.

For good measure, Bibby played collegiately at the University of Arizona and remains a high school coach in the state today.

One possible explanation, mentioned by an Twitter user, is simply that Bibby’s teal Vancouver Grizzlies throwback is just a popular fashion statement for Lids customers in Alabama.

 

Have to admit, that is an awesome-looking jersey.

If you have a better reason for Bibby’s place on this list, let us know.

