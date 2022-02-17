Mike Bibby Is Somehow The Best-Selling NBA Jersey In 1 State

Though he has not played professionally in a decade, former point guard Mike Bibby somehow has the best-selling NBA player jersey in the state of Alabama, according to Lids.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, the data for this study is pulled from “in-store sales at the 2,000+ Lids locations around the US.” There are just six Lids stores in Alabama.

As for why Bibby’s jersey is so popular among customers at those six locations, there is no obvious connection between the longtime NBA standout and the Yellowhammer State. There’s no NBA team in Alabama, and Bibby spent his years in the league with Vancouver, Sacramento, Miami, Washington, Atlanta and New York.

For good measure, Bibby played collegiately at the University of Arizona and remains a high school coach in the state today.

Here’s the NBA’s top selling Player & Team jerseys by state at @Lids this season: • @KingJames & @Lakers are #1 in 30 states

• @Bulls are best sellers in 8 states

• Retired players are top sellers in 14 states

• Mike Bibby has the best-selling player jersey in Alabama pic.twitter.com/gcsoh921RO — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 17, 2022

One possible explanation, mentioned by an Twitter user, is simply that Bibby’s teal Vancouver Grizzlies throwback is just a popular fashion statement for Lids customers in Alabama.

Nah a lot of people get this jersey and throw a fit on with it that’s why pic.twitter.com/pliwzby1Vk — Dokkan is my daddy (@xxxtitacion) February 17, 2022

Have to admit, that is an awesome-looking jersey.

If you have a better reason for Bibby’s place on this list, let us know.