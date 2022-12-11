Mike Greenberg Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Figure

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Inductee Mike Greenberg speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony at Guastavino's on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame )

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion and longtime head coach, died at age 79.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg was among the many within the basketball world to mourn Silas' passing.

"So sad to hear about Paul Silas, who was as rugged a rebounder as the NBA ever saw, and a basketball lifer, in all the best ways," Greenberg wrote on Twitter. "[He] won three championships and played, and later coached, with great passion and toughness. Condolences to his son Stephen and all his family."

Silas averaged 9.9 rebounds per game across his 16-year playing career. He made five All-Defensive teams and two All-Star nods.

As a head coach, Silas led the Hornets to four straight playoff appearances before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of LeBron James' career. He last coached for the Charlotte Bobcats in 2011-12.

His son, Stephen Silas, is currently the Houston Rockets' head coach.

Our thoughts go out to Stephen and the Silas family for their loss.