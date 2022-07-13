Milwaukee Bucks Star Reportedly Underwent Offseason Surgery

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 11: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks lays in a shot against Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 112-99. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks weren't at full strength. As long as everything goes according to plan, they will be next season.

Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent surgery this offseason, according to a report.

The surgery was to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Middleton should be 100 percent by the time the 2022-23 season gets going.

"Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist in early July and is expected to be fully recovered to return sometime near the start of the regular season, sources told @wojespn and me," said NBA insider Tim Bontemps.

Even without Middleton the Bucks were one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, but saw their season come to an end in Game 7 vs. the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics, of course, went on to beat the Heat before falling to the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The bottom line is the Bucks will be a favorite to win the East as long as both Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are healthy.

Middleton should be 100 percent in time for the 2022-23 season.