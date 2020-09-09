2 More NBA Teams Are Now Getting Mentioned For Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo has another year to go before he’s officially a free agent, but the market for the reigning MVP is already heating up. In fact, a few more teams were just added to the sweepstakes.

Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer recently mentioned a handful of teams that will make a run at Antetokounmpo next year. One of those suitors happens to be the one that knocked him out of this year’s playoffs.

According to O’Connor, the Miami Heat are setting up to make a splash in 2021. It’d be interesting to see how a trio of Bam Adebayo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler would play together on the hardwood.

The Heat aren’t the only team ready to open up its checkbook for the ‘Greek Freak.’ The Mavericks, Raptors and Warriors are all hoping to be in the running for Antetokounmpo next summer.

Last but certainly not least, the Clippers are being mentioned in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Here’s what O’Connor had to say about the Clippers, via The Ringer:

The truth is that Giannis can choose from all 30 teams, because every one would move whatever salaries necessary to create the cap space for him. Or, as Jimmy Butler’s move to Miami last summer showed, a sign-and-trade can be worked out. Take the Clippers, for example: Multiple league sources have recently said the Clippers plan to pursue a deal for Giannis. One of the sources said Giannis has an “admiration” for Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Los Angeles won free agency in 2019 by landing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Perhaps the front office has another trick up their sleeve.

With one year remaining on Antetokounmpo’s contract, the Bucks will have to deal with constant rumors about their superstar’s future.

Who do you think will land Antetokounmpo in 2021?