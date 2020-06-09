3 Teams Named Contenders For Giannis In Free Agency

Earlier this week, a report suggested the Toronto Raptors planned to make a run at NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo in free agency in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Raptors’ desire to go after Antetokounmpo in free agency is “no secret.” Of course, there will be plenty of teams interested in going after the former league MVP.

On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Chris Broussard suggested the Raptors have a chance to land Giannis. However, Broussard put two other teams – without even mentioning the Milwaukee Bucks – in front of the Raptors.

He suggested the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have a better chance at landing Giannis. “I wouldn’t say Toronto’s got a great shot, but I definitely wouldn’t write it off,” Broussard said about the Raptors pursuit of the NBA star.

"I would put Golden State and Miami ahead of Toronto."@Chris_Broussard on Toronto's interest in Giannis in 2021 free agency being 'no secret' pic.twitter.com/nnBzrFfl8B — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 9, 2020

Giannis took home the league’s MVP award last season and was the frontrunner for the award before the league suspended play. Milwaukee sits at 53-12 in regular season play and is one of the favorites to win the NBA title when the season restarts later this summer.

Bucks fans have to hope the team can retain his services. If not, they could go from being the best team in the Eastern Conference to a middling playoff contender.

Giannis is the primary target for many teams in free agency. Who will get the honor to landing the NBA star next?