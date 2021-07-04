Bucks Part-Owner Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Team Reaching NBA Finals

Aaron Rodgers‘ future as a player in the state of Wisconsin remains up in the air, as he continues his standoff with the Green Bay Packers. Back in 2017, he cemented his status with another one of the state’s pro teams, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rodgers became the first NFL player to buy a share of an NBA team, taking a one-percent stake in the Bucks. He can often be found courtside during games, and has been a vocal supporter of the team over the last few years. Even as things continue to be awkward with Green Bay, that remains the case.

The Bucks overcame the injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the Eastern Conference Finals to win the final two games against the Atlanta Hawks, closing the series out in six games. Tonight, Khris Middleton had 32 points, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 27, nine assists, and nine rebounds to lead the team to the doorstep of a championship.

Aaron Rodgers, who has a Super Bowl under his belt, had a very simple message for his team: “4 more.” They’ll have a serious uphill battle though against a phenomenal Suns team, especially if Giannis isn’t ready to go to start the series.

As Adam Schefter points out, Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only NFL legend with serious interest in this year’s NBA Finals. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is a minority shareholder in the Suns.

As minority stake owners of both teams in the NBA Finals, it’s now Aaron Rodgers’ Bucks vs. Larry Fitzgerald’s Suns for the championship. pic.twitter.com/qZ7Nl5qlCq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 4, 2021

Both NFL stars’ futures remain up in the air. Rodgers reportedly wants a trade, and could hold out this season, while Fitzgerald still hasn’t made a decision on playing in 2021 or calling it a career.

Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns NBA Finals is on Tuesday, July 6. If necessary, Game 7 would take place on Thursday, July 22. Phoenix has home series advantage in the series, and will host Games 1, 2, 5, and 7.