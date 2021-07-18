Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Bucks’ Game 5 Victory

The Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Phoenix Suns in the most important meeting of the NBA Finals thus far on Saturday night. The Bucks superstar trio fired on all cylinders, to pick up the pivotal road win in Game 5, 123-119.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee yet again, scoring 32 points to continue his impressive postseason. However, the Bucks other stars, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, were also sharp, combining for 56 points in the win. Holiday played the hero, dishing out 13 assists and picking up three steals, including the game-clinching strip of Devin Booker late in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee’s third victory in a row gave the franchise a crucial 3-2 advantage over the Suns headed into Game 6 as the group now needs just one more win to walk away with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Saturday’s win also caught the attention of an important Wisconsin sports figure: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, a noted Bucks fan, took to Twitter to celebrate the team’s win and remind his followers of all that’s needed to bring the championship back to Milwaukee.

Take a look:

1 more. # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 18, 2021

Rodgers has been a staunch supporter of the Bucks throughout his career in Green Bay and that doesn’t seem to have wavered, despite his ongoing conflict with the Packers. The 2020 MVP has been the talk of the offseason after earlier reports suggested that he wanted out of the team that drafted him in 2005.

Talks of ending the Rodgers saga have subsided as the offseason wanes on, but clearly he plans on supporting the Bucks no matter what. Maybe we’ll even see the current Packers quarterback at Game 6 in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The Bucks will try to close out their first championship since the 1970-71 season on Tuesday night in front of a home crowd at Fiserv Forum. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.