Breaking: Giannis Is Reportedly Out For Game 5 vs. Miami

Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly not play in Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday evening.

The Milwaukee Bucks star missed the end of his team’s Game 4 victory on Sunday. Antetokounmpo re-aggravated an ankle injury in Game 4 and was emotional as he left the floor.

Milwaukee, the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, was able to pull out a win over Miami in Game 4 to avoid the sweep. Unfortunately, the Bucks will reportedly be without Giannis in Game 5.

NBA insider Shams Charania is reporting that Giannis will not be available against the Heat on Tuesday evening. Milwaukee trails Miami, 3-1, in the second round series.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 vs. Miami with right ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020

Giannis, the league’s MVP, showed up to the arena in a walking boot. He reportedly went through some drills and workouts before the game, but will be unable to give it a go.

Giannis wearing a boot as he arrives for the Bucks' Game 5 against the Heat (via @malika_andrews)pic.twitter.com/Qkwv0oaRaE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020

“Giannis is, like we’ve said, he’s just getting treatment around the clock, doing everything he can to make himself available,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said following Monday’s practice. “On the court, we walked through a couple defensive things, a couple offensive things, just kinda stationary in the half court; he was able to participate in that. But — I think it wasn’t much, so I wouldn’t read too much into that.”

Milwaukee played well without Giannis in the second half of Game 4, but this is obviously a massive loss for a team attempting to avoid elimination.

The Bucks and the Heat are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on TNT.