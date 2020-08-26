Bucks Reportedly Spoke With 2 Prominent Figures Inside Locker Room

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly spoke with two prominent figures inside of the locker room while sitting out of Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee opted to not play Game 5 of the first round playoff series against Orlando in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting. The NBA’s two other playoff games scheduled for this evening have since been postponed, as well.

The Bucks’ players have reportedly been inside of their locker room for two-plus hours. During that time, they’ve reportedly had a phone call with two prominent figures.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared the details.

“Inside the locker room, the Milwaukee Bucks were on a conference call with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, sources tell ESPN,” he reports.

Many have asked what the NBA players hope to accomplish by not playing games today. Well, using their positions to speak with two powerful figures in their state is a fairly substantial thing.

It remains to be seen what will happen with the remainder of the NBA’s postseason.

NBA players are reportedly meeting inside of the bubble on Wednesday evening. While some players have admitted the season is in jeopardy, others are reportedly pushing for the season to continue.