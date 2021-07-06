The Milwaukee Bucks open up the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It sounds like Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be playing.

Tonight, the Bucks updated their injury report prior to Game 1. Antetokounmpo is officially listed as “doubtful” for tomorrow’s Finals opener.

The two-time league MVP did not play in the final two games of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference Finals series win over the Atlanta Hawks after hyperextending his left knee in Game 4. Giannis has reportedly been working feverishly on his own to get himself ready to potentially return against Phoenix.

“He is working out right now for what I have been told is an army of observers,” NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg said Monday. “Everyone from the team’s medical staff, to people in Giannis’ camp, to members of the coaching staff and front office and other people who are observing how Giannis is performing with that knee.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, according to the team's injury report. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 6, 2021

Of course, things can change in the next 20 hours or so, but right now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see Giannis on the court Tuesday night. From a common sense perspective, it is wise for the Bucks to be cautious here.

Sure, they want to have their player back, and if we had to bet, we’d say Giannis does play at some point in this series.

It just makes the most sense to not rush his return.