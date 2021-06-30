Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks got good news on Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s knee today, all things considered. The “Greek Freak” escaped last night’s ugly-looking play with no ligament damage.

However, it is still looking like Giannis won’t play in tomorrow night’s pivotal Game 5 at home. The Bucks are officially listing him as doubtful for the contest, they announced moments ago.

Of course, Giannis’ status could change over the next day or so. We saw the Brooklyn Nets say James Harden was unlikely to play due to injury last round, only to completely reverse course.

If Giannis does indeed sit out though, it could mean we will get a Game 5 without both team’s best player. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is nursing a bone bruise on his right foot, which kept him out of action last night.

Without Young, the Hawks still managed to take Game 4 and even the series. Giannis went down in the second half and did not return.

Game 5 will tip off tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.