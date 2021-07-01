Breaking: Bucks Announce Giannis’ Status For Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo avoided a serious injury in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, he’ll still have to miss at least one game in the Eastern Conference finals.

Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes is reporting that Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5. He’s still recovering from the knee injury he suffered on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo didn’t suffer any ligament damage when he hyperextended his knee, but the injury is affecting his range of motion.

Since the Bucks will be without Antetokounmpo for Game 5, the pressure will be on Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to shoulder the load on offense.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight for Game 5 of the ECF against the Atlanta Hawks, team says. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2021

As for when we might see Antetokounmpo return, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said the team is taking a day-by-day approach to the situation.

“We’ll just take it day by day and see how he’s doing,” Budenholzer said, via ESPN. “When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive. It’s still a really difficult fall.”

The Bucks aren’t the only team banged up in this series, as the Hawks are unsure if Trae Young and Clint Capela will suit up for Game 5.

With this series tied at 2-2, it’s imperative that both the Bucks and Hawks come out with a strong sense of urgency tonight.

Tipoff for Game 5 is at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.