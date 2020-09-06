Bucks Announce Update On Giannis’ Status For Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the latest update on Giannis Antetokounmpo heading into Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Giannis is listed as a game-time decision for Game 4 against the Miami Heat. The Bucks need to win on Sunday in order to avoid getting swept.

Unfortunately, Milwaukee might be without its best player on Sunday afternoon. Giannis will test out the injury leading up to tipoff.

“He’s warming up, testing it. A decision’s yet to be made,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Giannis played through the injury in Game 3, but said postgame that it didn’t really bother him. However, it was clear to reporters on the scene that Giannis was limping.

“He’s a guy who’s going to fight through everything. The medical, the sports performance group said he was good to go and keep playing,” Budenholzer told reporters after Game 3. “Exactly how he felt and how he was affected. He’s out there competing and giving us everything he’s got. I thought he did a lot of things well. But we all gotta do a little better.”

Giannis is averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the Eastern Conference semifinals series against Miami.

Game 4 is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ABC.