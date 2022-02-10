Breaking: Bucks, Clippers Agree To Thursday Trade

With the NBA trade deadline just a few hours away, Shams Charania of The Athletic just announced a deal involving the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Charania, the Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Bucks. It’s part of a four-team deal that also involves the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

As part of this four-team trade, Marvin Bagley will go to the Pistons, Josh Jackson, Donte DiVincenzo and Trey Lyles will go to the Kings, and Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood are heading to the Clippers.

It’ll be interesting to see how this deal shakes up the NBA. For the Bucks, it gives them a veteran with championship experience.

Ibaka, who is averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season, can play power forward and center for Milwaukee.

The Bucks currently own the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps the addition of Ibaka will give them a lift down the stretch.

At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see additional trades go down before Thursday’s deadline.