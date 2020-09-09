Bucks Could Reportedly Pursue Big Trade For All-Star Point Guard

Despite all their success in the regular season, this year will go down as a disappointment for the Milwaukee Bucks. That’s the only way to put it after getting knocked out in the second round of the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle injury didn’t help matters, but the Bucks looked defeated even when he was on the court. The team with the best record in the NBA simply looked overmatched against a Heat team that doesn’t have as much star power.

With one year remaining on Antetokounmpo’s contract, the Bucks are trying to find a way to revamp their roster. It appears the front office could target one of the best point guards in league history.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will attempt to acquire Chris Paul in a trade with Oklahoma City. That’s only if the Thunder are willing to part ways with the All-Star guard though.

There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul — complicated as that would be financially — if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade. One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 9, 2020

Paul had a strong season with the Thunder, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game. Many analysts questioned if he would even want to play for the franchise. He proved everyone wrong by carrying Oklahoma City to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Milwaukee would have to be willing to take on Paul’s salary in order for a deal to work. He’s set to make roughly $85 million over the next two seasons.

The financial hit would be worth it for Bucks general manager Jon Horst, especially since landing Paul could help persuade Antetokounmpo to remain in Milwaukee.

It’s an important offseason for Milwaukee, and whatever moves it makes could decide where the “Greek Freak” goes when his contract expires.