The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bucks Guard Has Simple Message About Boycotting Game 5

George Hill dribbles around the perimeter for the Bucks.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: George Hill #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives around D.J. Augustin #14 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game on August 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to take on the Orlando Magic this afternoon, but the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference had other plans. Instead, the Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 due to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot in the back eight times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A horrifying video of the entire incident has been shared on several social media platforms. Once it reached NBA players, they made it clear they would consider boycotting the playoffs.

Well, that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday afternoon. Milwaukee chose to stay in the locker room and not come out for tipoff against Orlando.

When asked about not playing against the Magic this afternoon, Bucks guard George Hill said “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice.”

It’s very easy to see why the NBA is frustrated. The league has done so much in the fight against police brutality, and yet it doesn’t seem like enough since there are still scary situations like the one in Kenosha taking place.

NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Houston and Oklahoma City will also boycott their game scheduled for tonight. Los Angeles and Portland will meet later today to discuss how they want to approach Game 5.

Obviously there are fans eager to find out if the NBA will resume the postseason at a later date. However, there are certain things right now that are way more important than basketball.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.