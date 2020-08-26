Bucks Guard Has Simple Message About Boycotting Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to take on the Orlando Magic this afternoon, but the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference had other plans. Instead, the Bucks decided to boycott Game 5 due to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake.

Blake was shot in the back eight times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. A horrifying video of the entire incident has been shared on several social media platforms. Once it reached NBA players, they made it clear they would consider boycotting the playoffs.

Well, that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday afternoon. Milwaukee chose to stay in the locker room and not come out for tipoff against Orlando.

When asked about not playing against the Magic this afternoon, Bucks guard George Hill said “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice.”

Bucks guard George Hill says to @TheUndefeated his team is not playing against Orlando tonight in light of shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Hill to @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 26, 2020

It’s very easy to see why the NBA is frustrated. The league has done so much in the fight against police brutality, and yet it doesn’t seem like enough since there are still scary situations like the one in Kenosha taking place.

NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Houston and Oklahoma City will also boycott their game scheduled for tonight. Los Angeles and Portland will meet later today to discuss how they want to approach Game 5.

Obviously there are fans eager to find out if the NBA will resume the postseason at a later date. However, there are certain things right now that are way more important than basketball.