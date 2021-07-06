On Tuesday night, he Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Earlier in the week, it sounded like Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be on the floor. On Monday, the Bucks updated their injury report prior to Game 1, listing the Greek Freak as “doubtful” for the contest.

The two-time league MVP wasn’t able to suit up in the final two games of the team’s series against the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee didn’t need him to close out the Hawks, but it will need him against the Suns in the Finals.

Thankfully, the Bucks received some good news this afternoon. ESPN insider Malika Andrews reported the Bucks upgraded Giannis from “doubtful” to “questionable” making his appearance in tonight’s game a real possibility.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on this afternoon’s injury report. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 6, 2021

Earlier in the week, one reporter said Giannis was doing everything possible to make sure he was ready to go for tonight.

“He is working out right now for what I have been told is an army of observers,” NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg said Monday. “Everyone from the team’s medical staff, to people in Giannis’ camp, to members of the coaching staff and front office and other people who are observing how Giannis is performing with that knee.”

If Giannis can get back to full strength – or even close – the Bucks will have much better chance against a dangerous Suns team.

Game 1 tips off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET.