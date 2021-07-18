Watch: Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo Make The Play Of The Finals

They say legends are made during the NBA Finals. If the Milwaukee Bucks go on to win the title, Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be in the conversation.

In the closing moments of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Milwaukee found itself up a point with just under 20 seconds remaining. Holiday then made the defensive play of the game when he stripped Devin Booker and raced the ball up court.

Antetokounmpo, in the meantime, snuck behind the defense to get a clear path to the rim before motioning to Holiday to throw the lob. The veteran guard lofted a perfect pass and the Bucks’ superstar threw down a ridiculous two-handed slam, in the midst of getting fouled mid-air, to put Milwaukee up three. It was, without a doubt, the best play of the NBA Finals and perhaps one of the best of the season.

Take a look.

Jrue rips it.

Giannis runs the floor.

Jrue lobs it up.. Giannis hammer!@Bucks up 4 with 9.8 left in Game 5.#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/xKhjNrgdbf — NBA (@NBA) July 18, 2021

Jrue Holiday was sensational in Saturday night’s Game 5. He scored 27 points and dished out 13 assists and was phenomenal on the defensive end. If he plays like he did in Game 5 in the upcoming Game 6, the Milwaukee Bucks will be champions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was just as terrific. He poured in 32 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. He also made a big impact on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bucks now take a 3-2 series lead back to Milwaukee. They’ll be greeted by what could be the best environment in the NBA this season. Game 6 takes place next Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

[NBA]