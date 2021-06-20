The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Incredible Nets-Bucks Game 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks.MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 20: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks to the sideline prior to the opening tip against the Boston Celtics of game three of round one of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Bradley Center on April 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played an absolute classic Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday night. A wild end to regulation gave way to a war of attrition in overtime, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company edging out the Nets in Brooklyn 115-111.

The Nets led by six at the half, avoiding the rough starts that doomed them in the games in Milwaukee. A huge third quarter brought the Bucks right back into the game, outscoring the Nets 35-28 in that frame. The fourth quarter was an absolute back-and-forth slugfest between two former MVPs, Giannis and Kevin Durant, and their supporting casts.

The Nets looked to have things in hand at 101-96 late in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks’ superstars had other thoughts. Khris Middleton cut the lead to two with a three, and Giannis tied things up on the next possession. From there, it was the Jrue Holiday show. He scored six points in the last 2:32 of the game to push the Nets to their limit. Durant, as he often does, had an answer.

After hitting a jumper to cut the lead to 109-107, the Nets got a big stop, and drew one up for KD. He hit an absolute circus shot from just inside the arc to tie the game, and send it to overtime. He was mere inches from the shot being a three to win the game.

Overtime was an absolute slog, and frankly, an understandable one. Most of the major players in tonight’s game played virtually the entire night, including Durant, who wound up playing every minute of the game once again.

Bruce Brown opened scoring in overtime. It was not for another three-plus minutes that another person made a shot, as Giannis tied it up at 111 on a layup. Middleton gave the Bucks the lead moments later on a mid-range jumper.

Once again, it came down to Durant, and he didn’t quite have it in overtime. After missing his patented mid-range shot from the baseline, he tried to force up a potential game-winning shot over Jrue Holiday, but airballed it.

Giannis finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds on the night, with Middleton chipping in 23, and Brook Lopez 19 against his former franchise. Durant led all scorers with 48, while the hobbled James Harden scored 22, though he struggled to get there, on 5-of-17 shooting.

The Nets are a pretty divisive team, but have undeniable star power. The NBA world is pretty split in terms of their reaction to seeing the Nets go down, especially with how things finished out.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Atlanta Hawks Game 7, which tips off tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET. The Western Conference Finals also gets started tomorrow, with the Phoenix Suns hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 at 3:30 p.m.


